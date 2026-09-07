Delhi High Court orders safety checks after Satya Niketan collapse
India
After a heartbreaking building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan area that claimed seven lives, the High Court has stepped in, ordering a safety check for all PGs and hostels across the city.
The building was used as a boys' PG and fell during repair work.
Now, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has just one week to investigate safety issues and figure out who's responsible.
Delhi University students rely on PGs
With Delhi University offering hostel rooms to less than 10% of its more than 700,000 students, many rely on private PGs.
Following the tragedy, five civic officials were suspended and inspections will be underway to make sure student accommodations are actually safe.
The next court hearing is set for September 25.