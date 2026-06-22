Delhi High Court orders Shalu vacate Batra's Ramesh Nagar home India Jun 22, 2026

Delhi High Court has told Shalu to move out of her sister-in-law Batra's home in Ramesh Nagar.

Batra inherited the property from their late mother, and Shalu had been staying there with her husband, Lakhina.

But since Lakhina left and Shalu had no legal claim, the court said she can't stay any longer.