Delhi High Court orders Shalu vacate Batra's Ramesh Nagar home
India
Delhi High Court has told Shalu to move out of her sister-in-law Batra's home in Ramesh Nagar.
Batra inherited the property from their late mother, and Shalu had been staying there with her husband, Lakhina.
But since Lakhina left and Shalu had no legal claim, the court said she can't stay any longer.
Delhi HC dismisses Shalu's appeal
The court made it clear that Batra owns the house. No dispute there.
It also explained that since Shalu and Batra aren't in a domestic relationship, the property isn't a "shared household" under the Domestic Violence Act.
The judges felt marital drama shouldn't become Batra's problem, so they upheld earlier rulings and dismissed Shalu's appeal on June 5, 2026.