Delhi High Court orders social media remove content undermining judiciary
India
Delhi High Court just made it clear: social media platforms like Meta, Google, X, and LinkedIn must quickly take down any content that undermines the judiciary or defames people.
The court said they can't just sit back and wait; if they spot something harmful, action should be immediate.
Psychologist accused judge online prompting suspensions
This came after a psychologist accused a judge of causing deaths in a building collapse on social media, a claim the court called "absolutely scandalous."
Platforms have been ordered to block the URLs and suspend his social media accounts and handles within 24 hours.
The judges reminded everyone: social media is powerful, but it shouldn't be used to disrupt justice or society.