Delhi High Court orders X to restore 'Cockroach Janta Party' account

Justice Sharma rules NEET concerns over

The government said blocking was needed to avoid "chaos" among students and parents ahead of the June 21 NEET re-test.

But since that exam is now done and dusted, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ruled those concerns do not apply anymore.

Meanwhile, CJP kept posting updates for followers through a new handle called "Cockroach is Back," which has already picked up over 227,000 followers.