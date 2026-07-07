Delhi High Court orders X to restore 'Cockroach Janta Party' account
India
The Delhi High Court has told X (formerly Twitter) to restore the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) account, which was blocked by the government in May over national security worries.
CJP's founder, Abhijit Dipke, had taken the matter to court after the suspension.
Justice Sharma rules NEET concerns over
The government said blocking was needed to avoid "chaos" among students and parents ahead of the June 21 NEET re-test.
But since that exam is now done and dusted, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ruled those concerns do not apply anymore.
Meanwhile, CJP kept posting updates for followers through a new handle called "Cockroach is Back," which has already picked up over 227,000 followers.