Delhi High Court pauses eviction of Delhi Gymkhana Club campus India Jul 06, 2026

The Delhi High Court has hit pause on the eviction drama surrounding the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club in Lutyens's Delhi.

The club was facing a government order to clear out its massive 27.3-acre campus, but now the next hearing won't happen until after July 28.

Both a club member and the staff association are challenging the eviction, saying it's unfair and rushed.