Delhi High Court pauses eviction of Delhi Gymkhana Club campus
India
The Delhi High Court has hit pause on the eviction drama surrounding the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club in Lutyens's Delhi.
The club was facing a government order to clear out its massive 27.3-acre campus, but now the next hearing won't happen until after July 28.
Both a club member and the staff association are challenging the eviction, saying it's unfair and rushed.
Staff Welfare Association files eviction plea
In May 2026, officials told the club to vacate for "defense infrastructure" reasons, but members say that's too vague and feels like forced eviction without proper process.
The Staff Welfare Association has also filed a plea challenging the eviction proceedings.
For now, everyone waits for what happens next in court.