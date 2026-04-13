Delhi High Court pauses recusal in Kejriwal excise policy case India Apr 13, 2026

The Delhi High Court has paused its decision on whether Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma should step aside from hearing the excise policy case involving former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others.

Kejriwal's team argued that Justice Sharma might be biased because she attended an event linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, raising questions about fairness in the case.