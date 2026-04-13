Delhi High Court pauses recusal in Kejriwal excise policy case
India
The Delhi High Court has paused its decision on whether Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma should step aside from hearing the excise policy case involving former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others.
Kejriwal's team argued that Justice Sharma might be biased because she attended an event linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, raising questions about fairness in the case.
Tushar Mehta defends Justice Sharma's attendance
Representing the Central Bureau of Investigation, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said attending a bar association event does not mean Justice Sharma is biased.
He urged the court to dismiss the bias allegations and said there is no real reason for her to step down.
After hearing both sides, the court reserved its order.