Delhi High Court: pensioned parent not fully dependent for maintenance India May 11, 2026

The Delhi High Court just made it clear: if your parents get a pension, they aren't "fully dependent" on you when courts decide how much maintenance you should pay your spouse or child.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma overturned a family court's order that had reduced a husband's income by counting his pensioned mother as fully dependent, even though his actual salary was close to ₹1 lakh per month.