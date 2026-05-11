Delhi High Court: pensioned parent not fully dependent for maintenance
India
The Delhi High Court just made it clear: if your parents get a pension, they aren't "fully dependent" on you when courts decide how much maintenance you should pay your spouse or child.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma overturned a family court's order that had reduced a husband's income by counting his pensioned mother as fully dependent, even though his actual salary was close to ₹1 lakh per month.
Delhi HC orders maintenance recalculation
The High Court also said things like loan repayments can't be used to dodge support responsibilities.
Since there was no proof the wife was earning, the court dismissed any guesses about her income and told the family court to recalculate the maintenance amounts within a month.