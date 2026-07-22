Delhi High Court probes police force, orders preservation of footage
The Delhi High Court is looking into claims that police used too much force during the Cockroach Janta Party protest on July 20, part of the bigger outcry over the alleged NEET exam paper leak.
The court has told authorities to save all CCTV and body camera footage from that day and will hear the case again on September 11.
Petitioners claim peaceful protest, government counters
Petitioners say they were protesting peacefully but faced harsh action from police.
Meanwhile, government officials have argued that petitioners ignored footage showing violence against police personnel, damage to official vehicles and stone-pelting by sections of the crowd.
The court has not taken sides yet: it just wants all evidence preserved while nationwide protests continue, with opposition leaders calling for top resignations over how the NEET controversy was handled.