Delhi High Court quashes cases against NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha India Jun 11, 2026

Big news: The Delhi High Court has thrown out both a fraud case and a money-laundering investigation against NewsClick and its founder Prabir Purkayastha.

The cases accused them of breaking foreign direct investment (FDI) rules by inflating share values.

But Justice Neena Bansal Krishna said the accusations didn't actually add up to criminal offenses, calling the first information report (FIR) "a gross abuse of the process of law" and describing the Enforcement Directorate's probe as "an arbitrary attack and abuse of powers on the free and impartial journalism of the Petitioners."