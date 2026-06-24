Delhi High Court quashes charges against NewsClick and Prabir Purkayastha

Court finds NewsClick $1.5 million investment lawful

NewsClick was accused of getting $1.5 million in 2018 from a US company to dodge a 26% FDI cap set in 2019.

But the court pointed out that this rule wasn't even in place when the investment happened, and RBI had already cleared it.

There was also no evidence of criminal conspiracy or fund diversion; records showed expenses matched operational needs, so all money laundering claims were dismissed as baseless.