Delhi High Court quashes conviction of Anand Kumar Kapur
India
The Delhi High Court has thrown out the conviction of former Major General Anand Kumar Kapur, who was found guilty in 2016 of owning assets beyond his known income during his army service.
The court said Kapur didn't get a fair shot at defending himself because the trial court rushed things and cut short his chance to call witnesses.
Justice Jasmeet Singh stresses fair trial
Justice Jasmeet Singh pointed out that following strict timelines shouldn't come before giving someone a fair trial.
The court also called out the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for not sharing all investigation records with the sanctioning authority, which made the process less reliable.
In short: fairness comes first, and that's why Kapur's conviction was quashed.