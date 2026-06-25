Delhi High Court quashes Mukesh Kumar conviction after 43 years
Mukesh Kumar, now 64, has finally been cleared of murder charges by the Delhi High Court after a staggering 43 years.
He was convicted back in 2004 for allegedly provoking an attack during a bus fight in West Delhi in 1983, which led to someone's death.
The court overturned his life sentence, pointing out that eyewitness stories did not add up, and there were big gaps in how the case was handled.
Evidence against Mukesh Kumar inconsistent
The prosecution depended on statements from 28 witnesses and claimed Kumar refused to join a Test Identification Parade (TIP).
But the court noticed major inconsistencies, like the bus conductor saying he never saw Kumar on board or making any provocative moves.
Plus, some witnesses had already seen Kumar before TIP, making it unreliable.
The judges also felt that even if Kumar said something provocative, it was not enough to prove he intended murder, as it could instead show intent to hurt.
All these issues meant there just was not enough solid evidence to keep him behind bars.