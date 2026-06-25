Delhi High Court quashes Mukesh Kumar conviction after 43 years

Evidence against Mukesh Kumar inconsistent

The prosecution depended on statements from 28 witnesses and claimed Kumar refused to join a Test Identification Parade (TIP).

But the court noticed major inconsistencies, like the bus conductor saying he never saw Kumar on board or making any provocative moves.

Plus, some witnesses had already seen Kumar before TIP, making it unreliable.

The judges also felt that even if Kumar said something provocative, it was not enough to prove he intended murder, as it could instead show intent to hurt.

All these issues meant there just was not enough solid evidence to keep him behind bars.