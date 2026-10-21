Delhi High Court questions CJP leaders for joining unauthorized protest
The Delhi High Court called out Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for allegedly breaking a peace bond by joining an unauthorized protest.
The judges were not happy and asked their lawyer whether rules were actually followed after the arrests, especially since this might go against the procedure prescribed under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for breach of bail bonds.
CJP leaders re-arrested, custody extended
Both leaders, aged 27 and 32, were detained at the airport on October 10 and initially furnished bail bonds of ₹50,000 each.
When Jantar Mantar stopped being a protest site on October 11, they were arrested again.
Their custody was extended by a magistrate on October 19 because officials felt their protests could affect security.
Now, the court wants clear answers about whether they really broke their bond conditions.