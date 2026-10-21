Delhi High Court questions Cockroach Janta Party's changing protest reasons

The Delhi High Court is curious about why the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) keeps changing its reasons for protesting.

This came up while hearing a plea against the extension of their judicial custody by a special executive magistrate (SEM) court.

The court even brought up lawyer Prashant Bhushan's recent "regime change" comments, saying it's important to look at what these protests are really aiming for and how they might affect public order.