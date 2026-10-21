Delhi High Court questions Cockroach Janta Party's changing protest reasons
The Delhi High Court is curious about why the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) keeps changing its reasons for protesting.
This came up while hearing a plea against the extension of their judicial custody by a special executive magistrate (SEM) court.
The court even brought up lawyer Prashant Bhushan's recent "regime change" comments, saying it's important to look at what these protests are really aiming for and how they might affect public order.
CJP's Das and Ranka remanded
Das and Ranka were detained and subsequently sent to judicial custody on October 13 for trespassing at Jantar Mantar, which isn't a legal protest spot anymore.
Their custody got extended because the magistrate and Delhi Police felt their actions could disrupt public peace.
The judge also joked that both leaders are "Then you are not Gen Z. What is Gen Z? Court is informed that people born after 1997 are Gen Z. Then you are not Gen Z." adding a lighter moment to the hearing, but reminded everyone that repeated offenses can't be ignored when it comes to keeping things safe.