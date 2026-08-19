Delhi High Court questions Lakshmi Yojana MP MLA recommendation requirement
India
The Delhi High Court has asked why women applying for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana need a recommendation from an MP or MLA, pointing out that this rule isn't actually listed in the official criteria.
The judges said this extra step could make things harder for applicants and directed the Delhi government's counsel to obtain instructions on the issue, with the matter to be heard again next week.
Petitioners challenge residency electricity household limits
Petitioners are also challenging other tough requirements, like needing to live in Delhi for 10 years straight, limits on electricity use, and only one eligible woman per household.
They argue these barriers make it harder for deserving women to get the ₹2,500 monthly support promised by the scheme.
The court will hear more on this next week.