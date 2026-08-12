Delhi High Court reduces husband's maintenance from ₹30,000 to ₹25,000
India
The Delhi High Court just lowered the monthly maintenance a husband has to pay his estranged wife from ₹30,000 to ₹25,000.
The husband argued the earlier amount was too high for him, especially since his wife already earns over ₹14,000 per month from rent and interest.
The court agreed that her own income and qualifications (she has an MBA in finance) should be factored in.
Justice Banerjee cites Supreme Court guidelines
Citing Supreme Court guidelines, Justice Saurabh Banerjee said both sides' incomes and expenses need fair consideration.
He also noted the husband supports their two children (one is in MBBS) and that earlier orders didn't fully account for the wife's independent earnings or the husband's financial limits.