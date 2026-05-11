Delhi High Court refuses eviction stay near prime minister's residence

Savda Ghevra to house 717 dwellers

The government plans to relocate 717 dwellers to new housing in Savda Ghevra, since there are not other options nearby.

So far, 192 people have accepted allotment letters and more than 130 have already moved.

The court also made it clear that basic needs like education and sanitation must be set up at the new site, and urged anyone who has not claimed their new home yet to do so soon.