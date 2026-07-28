Delhi High Court refuses to remove Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba
The Delhi High Court has turned down a request to remove Additional DCP Sandeep Lamba from a court-monitored police inquiry.
This came after videos surfaced online showing Lamba allegedly slapping a woman protester at the Chalo Jantar Mantar rally, which led some to question if he could be unbiased during the investigation.
Justice Kathpalia cautions against presuming bias
Justice Girish Kathpalia made it clear that just having allegations isn't reason enough to assume bias or replace someone: everyone deserves a fair trial.
He added, "He also has a right to a fair trial," and said shifting the inquiry now would mean judging Lamba before any real findings.
ASG says Jafrabad detention inquiry completed
The original case involved claims of illegal detention at Jafrabad Police Station in March 2025.
The Additional Solicitor General submitted that the inquiry had already been completed, the petitioner's statement had been recorded, and the report had been forwarded for further action, so arguments based on recent events don't really apply anymore.