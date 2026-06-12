Delhi High Court refuses to reopen CBSE Class 12 portal
The Delhi High Court has decided not to reopen the CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal, despite a plea from the National Students's Union of India (NSUI) over alleged glitches in the new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.
The court said reopening now would push back results and delay college admissions for over 17 lakh students.
Court warns reopening would delay results
The court explained that reopening could stall results by a month, which would impact students' next steps.
While the OSM system (used for checking nearly 98 lakh answer sheets) has faced criticism for issues like mismatched or blurry scans, CBSE pointed out that 1.67 lakh students already applied for re-evaluation this month and 3.8 lakh answer sheets are still being checked.
The NSUI wanted manual checks in disputed cases, but the court felt more delays would only hurt students waiting on their futures.