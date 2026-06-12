Delhi High Court refuses to reopen CBSE Class 12 portal

Court warns reopening would delay results

The court explained that reopening could stall results by a month, which would impact students' next steps.

While the OSM system (used for checking nearly 98 lakh answer sheets) has faced criticism for issues like mismatched or blurry scans, CBSE pointed out that 1.67 lakh students already applied for re-evaluation this month and 3.8 lakh answer sheets are still being checked.

The NSUI wanted manual checks in disputed cases, but the court felt more delays would only hurt students waiting on their futures.