Delhi High Court rejects Gitanjali J Angmo plea on Wangchuk
India
Delhi High Court has turned down activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo's request to move him from Safdarjung Hospital to a hospital of their choice.
The court supported the government's decision to shift Wangchuk from his hunger strike site, saying it wasn't arbitrary.
The next hearing is set for July 24.
Angmo to file petition July 20
Wangchuk was taken to Safdarjung by police on day 21 of his hunger strike, and doctors there are keeping a close watch on him.
Angmo isn't giving up. She plans another petition on July 20, hoping he can choose his own doctors and hospital.
She also raised a big question: Do citizens really get to pick their healthcare in a democracy?
She shared that she is worried about her husband's health and the government's intervention.