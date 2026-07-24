Delhi High Court rejects PIL on 'Cockroach Janta Party' protest
India
The Delhi High Court has declined to entertain a PIL from Save India Foundation, which wanted criminal charges against people involved in the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar on July 20.
The NGO claimed protesters vandalized property, assaulted police, and stirred unrest online to disrupt the government.
Save India Foundation filed 37 PILs
While the court said the NGO could still approach authorities, Save India Foundation had filed 37 frivolous PILs in recent years, raising eyebrows about their intentions.
The group also called out Delhi Police for ignoring advance warnings about the protest and asked for damages to be recovered based on CCTV and media evidence.