Delhi High Court rejects plea to deport Batla House migrants
India
The Delhi High Court recently dismissed a petition to deport alleged illegal migrants from Batla House, Shaheen Bagh, and nearby areas.
The judge found the claims too broad and lacking solid evidence, saying they could not act without clear details or proof.
Petitioner MA Burney provided no specifics
Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav pointed out that the petitioner, MA Burney, accused these migrants of criminal activity and security risks, but did not file any formal complaints or provide names or specifics.
Even a police inquiry found nothing to back up the allegations.
The court made it clear: serious accusations need real facts if you want action.