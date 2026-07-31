Delhi High Court rejects plea to expedite Shraddha Walkar trial
India
The Delhi High Court has turned down a request to speed up the Shraddha Walkar murder trial, explaining that the lower court is already holding daily hearings and working efficiently.
Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his partner in 2022, is the accused in the case; the request to speed up the trial was made in a plea alleging slow progress, but the court felt no extra push was needed.
Shraddha Walkar trial: 157 witnesses examined
So far, 157 out of 222 witnesses have been examined. The High Court has also told government ministries to make sure four foreign witnesses testify soon.
With a few more witnesses left and some cross-examinations pending, the trial is moving forward steadily, even if it's not as fast as some might hope.