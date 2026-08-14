Delhi High Court restores Yamita Rai Asthana's maintenance to ₹25,000
India
Delhi High Court has cut Yamita Rai Asthana's monthly maintenance from her husband Ashutosh back to ₹25,000, after it was raised to ₹30,000 in 2024.
The couple, after a long marriage, had been in dispute over the amount.
The court made the reduction retroactive from 12 April 2021.
Judge cites Ashutosh's over ₹63L income
Ashutosh earns over ₹63 lakh a year and covers all expenses for their two kids, who live with him, including their elder daughter's MBBS fees.
The court also considered Yamita's own income (₹14,850 a month), her MBA degree, and that she lives in a three-bedroom house owned by Ashutosh.
All these details convinced the judge that ₹25,000 a month was fair.