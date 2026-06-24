Delhi High Court reviews bail in minor's school rape case
India
The Delhi High Court is looking into bail granted to two people accused of raping a minor during school hours.
An FIR was lodged in the case on May 1 when the child's mother filed a police complaint, and both the staffer and the teacher were booked under strict child protection laws.
Survivor's family seeks bail cancelation
The survivor's family wants the bail canceled, saying it was given by mistake and that they've faced threats and harassment, even outside the court.
Former AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has called for tougher action after police obtained CCTV footage.
The next hearing about the teacher's bail is set for July 8.