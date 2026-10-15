Delhi High Court rules women liable under Section 376D IPC
India
Big update from the Delhi High Court: Women can now be charged with gang rape under Section 376D of the Indian Penal Code, even if they did not physically commit the act.
The court says anyone who helps or facilitates a gang rape is just as responsible, clearing up a long-standing legal gray area.
Delhi HC rules shared group responsibility
This decision came from a case where a woman was accused of helping in a gang rape, and her defense argued that only men could be charged.
The court disagreed, stressing that group crimes mean shared responsibility, no matter your gender.
Legal experts say this ruling is important because it holds everyone involved accountable and sets a strong precedent for future cases.