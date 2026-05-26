Delhi High Court says Delhi Gymkhana Club eviction premature India May 26, 2026

The Delhi High Court has told Delhi Gymkhana Club members not to worry about being kicked out just yet.

Concerns about a "forcible eviction" were called premature, and the court promised any removal would come with proper notice and legal steps.

This all started after the Center asked the club to leave its 27.3-acre spot in Lutyens's Delhi by June 5, saying they need it for strengthening and securing defense infrastructure.