Delhi High Court says Delhi Gymkhana Club eviction premature
India
The Delhi High Court has told Delhi Gymkhana Club members not to worry about being kicked out just yet.
Concerns about a "forcible eviction" were called premature, and the court promised any removal would come with proper notice and legal steps.
This all started after the Center asked the club to leave its 27.3-acre spot in Lutyens's Delhi by June 5, saying they need it for strengthening and securing defense infrastructure.
Delhi Gymkhana Club cites 1928 lease
The club's lease dates back to 1928, but now lawyers are arguing over whether the government's reason is valid or even constitutional.
The club insists it hasn't broken any rules, and members are still fighting the May 22 eviction notice.
The club has until June 5 to hand over the premises.