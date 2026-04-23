Delhi High Court says evidence required before accusing judges

YouTuber found guilty of criminal contempt

Back in 2025, videos surfaced online accusing judicial officers of bias. The two lawyers involved told the court they didn't actually agree to be part of those videos.

Their apologies were accepted and charges dropped. But the YouTuber stood by his comments, saying he was pushing for public advocacy and reform.

The court disagreed, finding him guilty of criminal contempt for trying to scandalize the judiciary.

His sentencing is set for May 12.