Delhi High Court says women can face gang rape charges
India
Big update from the Delhi High Court: women can now be charged with gang rape under Indian law, even if they didn't physically commit the act.
Justice A J Bhambhani explained that the law uses "persons," not just "men," so anyone acting together with a group and sharing intent (regardless of gender) can be held responsible.
Court links ruling to POCSO protection
This decision came from a case involving a minor girl, where her mother was among those accused.
The defense tried to argue that only men could be charged, but the court pointed out that after changes in 2013, gang rape is its own offense and applies to any gender.
The court also clarified this interpretation helps protect victims under laws like POCSO, making group accountability clearer and more inclusive.