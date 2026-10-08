Delhi High Court seeks answers over Parvesh Verma slap allegation
India
Delhi's High Court wants answers from the police and Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma after claims he slapped Sahib Singh, an aide to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh, during a road inspection on September 27.
The court has requested a status update and will look into it again on November 17.
Calls for Parvesh Verma's arrest
A video of the incident shared by AAP sparked calls for Verma's arrest, but Verma says he was abused and his family by AAP workers and slapped Singh.
The petition also asks for police protection for Singh's family.
This clash is just the latest in the ongoing rivalry between AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi politics.