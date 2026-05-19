Delhi High Court seeks commission over Savda Ghevra security eviction
The Delhi High Court wants a special commission to review living conditions at Savda Ghevra, where over 700 families are to be moved after their proposed eviction from slums near the prime minister's residence.
The eviction order, made for national security reasons, is facing pushback from families worried about losing their homes.
Families warn move 45km harms livelihoods
Families say moving 45km away will hurt their ability to work since most jobs are nearby.
They're also concerned there aren't schools or other essentials at the new site.
The court has asked officials to address these issues and even suggested free bus and metro passes for three years to help with commuting.
Court pauses action until May 25
The court has orally asked authorities not to act until May 25 and will revisit everything in a hearing on May 26, aiming to make sure families get proper support during this big change.