Delhi High Court seeks reply on FIFA World Cup broadcast
India
The Delhi High Court has asked the government and Prasar Bharti to reply to a petition pushing for the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be shown on TV in India.
With the tournament kicking off June 11, the petitioner wants at least the opening match, quarter-finals, semifinals, and final aired for everyone, and ideally, all 104 matches.
Court to decide public interest plea
The court is now deciding if this counts as a public interest case and will hear it on May 20.
The petitioner says missing out on these matches could violate viewers' rights since the opening match of FIFA World Cup is officially an event of national importance.
They argue that not airing it would keep millions from watching something that has had a commercial broadcaster in India for each edition since 1998.