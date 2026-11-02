Delhi High Court stays JNU removal of Angomcha Bimol Akoijam
India
The Delhi High Court has paused the removal of Congress MP and professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), giving him a chance to challenge his dismissal.
The court's order came on Monday, and JNU now has to respond before the next hearing in January.
Students allege sexual harassment by Akoijam
Akoijam, who is also a Congress MP from Inner Manipur, was let go by JNU in October after at least 11 female students accused him of sexual harassment, saying he invited them to his campus residence under false pretenses and made inappropriate comments in class.
With the court's stay, the case will get a closer look before any final decisions are made.