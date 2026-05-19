Delhi High Court stays slum evictions near Lok Kalyan Marg
India
On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court hit pause on evicting people from three slum camps close to Lok Kalyan Marg, where the Prime Minister lives.
Residents were facing a May 25 deadline, but now they get to stay until at least May 26, when the next hearing happens.
The court stepped in after a plea challenged an earlier eviction order.
Court proposes commission, temporary transit passes
To make moving less stressful, the court suggested setting up a commission to check if basic needs like water and sanitation are sorted at the new site in Savda Ghevra.
It also wants temporary metro and bus passes for those affected.
The government says security concerns near an air force station made eviction necessary, but finding housing nearby wasn't possible.