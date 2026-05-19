Delhi High Court stays slum evictions near Lok Kalyan Marg India May 19, 2026

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court hit pause on evicting people from three slum camps close to Lok Kalyan Marg, where the Prime Minister lives.

Residents were facing a May 25 deadline, but now they get to stay until at least May 26, when the next hearing happens.

The court stepped in after a plea challenged an earlier eviction order.