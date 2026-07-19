Delhi High Court tells Sonam Wangchuk cooperate at Safdarjung Hospital
India
After 20 days on hunger strike, activist Sonam Wangchuk has been told by the Delhi High Court to cooperate with doctors at Safdarjung Hospital, despite his wife's request to move him elsewhere.
Gitanjali Angmo, his wife, claimed the hospital wasn't sharing enough about his health and blocked outside doctors from checking on him.
Court denies Sonam Wangchuk transfer request
The court said treatment will follow standard hospital rules and denied the transfer request.
Her lawyer flagged concerns about police hanging around, but Gitanjali Angmo herself raised the concern about them listening in on conversations.
The hospital insisted Angmo was kept informed and warned that public accusations could affect Wangchuk's care.