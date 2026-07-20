Delhi High Court to hear CJP petitions over Jantar Mantar

Big day at Delhi High Court: two important petitions are up for hearing, both linked to the Collective for Justice and Peace (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar.

One is from activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, who is challenging a court order that stops Wangchuk from picking his own hospital while on hunger strike.

The other comes from Aishe Ghosh, former JNU Students's Union president, taking aim at alleged round-the-clock police surveillance of protesters.