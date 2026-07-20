Delhi High Court to hear CJP petitions over Jantar Mantar
Big day at Delhi High Court: two important petitions are up for hearing, both linked to the Collective for Justice and Peace (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar.
One is from activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, who is challenging a court order that stops Wangchuk from picking his own hospital while on hunger strike.
The other comes from Aishe Ghosh, former JNU Students's Union president, taking aim at alleged round-the-clock police surveillance of protesters.
Angmo and Ghosh allege rights breaches
Wangchuk has spent three weeks on hunger strike demanding the education minister's resignation and was moved by police to Safdarjung Hospital over health concerns.
Angmo argues her husband should have a say in his medical care: she feels the court order violates his right to informed consent.
Meanwhile, Ghosh's petition calls out "intrusive" 24/7 video monitoring of peaceful protesters as unfair and a breach of their rights.
As these cases get heard today, CJP is also planning a march to Parliament pushing for accountability in education.