Delhi High Court to hear ED challenge to Kejriwal bail

Kejriwal got bail from a trial court in June 2024, but that was quickly put on hold after the ED objected.

The Supreme Court later gave former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal interim relief while bigger questions about arrest rules under money laundering laws were sent to a larger bench.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal's lawyers have called out the ED for dragging things out with repeated delays.

The excise policy at the center of all this was scrapped back in 2022 after the Delhi LG ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.