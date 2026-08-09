Delhi High Court to hear ED challenge to Kejriwal bail
The Delhi High Court is gearing up to review the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) challenge to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail in the excise policy money laundering case on Monday, August 10, 2026.
Justice Manoj Jain will hear the case, which has kept Kejriwal in legal headlines since his arrests by both the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2024.
Trial bail stayed, SC interim relief
Kejriwal got bail from a trial court in June 2024, but that was quickly put on hold after the ED objected.
The Supreme Court later gave former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal interim relief while bigger questions about arrest rules under money laundering laws were sent to a larger bench.
Meanwhile, Kejriwal's lawyers have called out the ED for dragging things out with repeated delays.
The excise policy at the center of all this was scrapped back in 2022 after the Delhi LG ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.