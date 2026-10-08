Delhi High Court to hear IYC plea on October 9
India
The Delhi High Court is set to hear the Indian Youth Congress's (IYC) petition on October 9, after their request to protest at Jantar Mantar was turned down by Delhi Police.
The IYC wants to rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, raising concerns about problems with the revision of electoral rolls.
They say police rules, like needing a 10-day notice, are being used to block their protests.
IYC plea can be relisted later
The court has agreed to take up the IYC's plea on October 9.
If it doesn't get listed that day, they can try again later, so the door isn't closed yet for their challenge against the police decision.