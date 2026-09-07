Delhi High Court to hear Satya Niketan collapse case
India
The Delhi High Court is set to hear a case on September 7, 2026, after a five-story building in Satya Niketan, home to Hostel Daze, collapsed during repairs.
The tragic incident happened in the afternoon of September 6, leaving six people dead and several more injured.
Rescue teams work overnight, FIR filed
Rescue teams worked through the night to help survivors.
Police have filed an FIR against the building owner and others as locals said the building is at least 50 years old.