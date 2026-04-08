Delhi High Court to review transgender amendment petitions July 22 India Apr 08, 2026

The Delhi High Court is set to review petitions against recent changes to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026.

These amendments redefine who qualifies as transgender and scrap the option for people to self-declare their gender, with petitioners alleging that certification from a medical board is required instead.

The next hearing is scheduled for July 22, after the changes were passed in March despite calls for more discussion.