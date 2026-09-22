Delhi High Court to take up ED plea October 12
The Delhi High Court will take up the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) request on October 12, after a lower court refused to consider its charge sheet in a money laundering case involving Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.
The case centers around the National Herald newspaper, with the ED urging an early hearing, while the Gandhis's counsel sought a date.
ED alleges Gandhis gained ₹2000cr assets
The ED says the Gandhis, who own most of Young Indian, got control of properties worth ₹2,000 crore from Associated Journals Limited for just a ₹90 crore loan.
The trial court had earlier said it couldn't move forward since no FIR was filed. Now, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is urging the court to break the cycle of delays.
Meanwhile, the Gandhis's replies to the ED's petition have been filed.