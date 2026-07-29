Delhi High Court upholds jail terms in assault, abetment case
India
The Delhi High Court has confirmed jail sentences for a man who sexually assaulted his three young cousins and for their mother, who let the abuse happen.
The man was given 12 years in prison, while the mother received 10 years for ignoring her daughters' repeated cries for help.
The case came to light back in 2018 when one of the girls bravely spoke up during a school awareness session.
Delhi High Court notes mother's neglect
The court pointed out that the mother failed her basic duty to protect her children: she even brushed off their complaints as okay and normal.
Both were first convicted in January 2025 after solid evidence showed clear abuse and abetment.
The High Court said there was no doubt about what happened, so both convictions stand.