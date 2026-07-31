Delhi High Court upholds ₹1L interim maintenance despite husband's qualifications
India
The Delhi High Court just backed a ₹1 lakh per month interim maintenance order for a woman in a marriage dispute, since her husband was earning well at the time.
The court made it clear that having professional qualifications doesn't mean someone actually has an income, though the husband's request to lower the amount was partially successful.
Delhi HC cuts maintenance to ₹15,000
When the husband lost his Air India job in April 2022, the court dropped the maintenance to ₹15,000 per month to match his new situation.
The judges also said expenses for their minor son (who lives with him) shouldn't be counted in what he pays his wife.
The wife's request for even higher support was turned down: changes happen only if finances really shift.