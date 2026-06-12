Delhi Hindi Academy unveils Savarkar, Vajpayee awards ₹2L ₹5L prizes

Hindi Academy renames awards, raises prizes

The Academy's whole award program got a makeover: some old awards now have new names and bigger cash prizes.

The Hindi Sevi Samman will honor Vijay Kumar Malhotra, offering ₹1 lakh, while the Shalaka Samman (now Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Shalaka Samman) jumps to ₹7 lakh.

There's also a renamed award for women writers, renamed Rani Ahilyabai Holkar Samman, worth ₹2 lakh.

Writers, poets, and journalists from the National Capital Region can send in their entries until June 23!