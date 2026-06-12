Delhi Hindi Academy unveils Savarkar, Vajpayee awards ₹2L ₹5L prizes
Big news for book lovers: Delhi's Hindi Academy just rolled out two fresh literary awards.
One is named after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and celebrates work that boosts national spirit, with a ₹2 lakh prize.
The other honors Atal Bihari Vajpayee, rewarding efforts to promote Indian culture and traditions with ₹5 lakh up for grabs.
Hindi Academy renames awards, raises prizes
The Academy's whole award program got a makeover: some old awards now have new names and bigger cash prizes.
The Hindi Sevi Samman will honor Vijay Kumar Malhotra, offering ₹1 lakh, while the Shalaka Samman (now Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Shalaka Samman) jumps to ₹7 lakh.
There's also a renamed award for women writers, renamed Rani Ahilyabai Holkar Samman, worth ₹2 lakh.
Writers, poets, and journalists from the National Capital Region can send in their entries until June 23!