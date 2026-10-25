Delhi hires outside agency for 3 month old-age pension survey
India
Delhi is double-checking its old-age pension list to make sure the right people are getting support.
Officials think about one in five current recipients might not actually qualify anymore, so they've brought in an outside agency for a three-month survey.
The main focus? Spotting cases where people have passed away or are getting pensions on behalf of their deceased spouse and also for herself.
About 4.36L seniors get ₹2,000-₹2,500 monthly
Right now, about 4.36 lakh seniors get ₹2,000-₹2,500 each month through this scheme.
This review follows earlier findings of missing address details for thousands of recipients.
The goal is to keep the system fair and accurate, so help goes only to those who really need it.