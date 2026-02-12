Delhi hits 28.6degC in February, raises summer worries
India
North India's weather is feeling more like early summer than February, with Delhi hitting a surprising 28.6°C and nighttime lows warmer than usual.
The IMD says temperatures across the northern plains are running above normal for this time of year.
Last year was 1 of the hottest on record
This sudden heat jump means spring might be a no-show, and it could signal an even hotter summer ahead—especially since last year was already one of the hottest on record.
While some clouds and winds are expected soon, don't count on much rain to cool things down.