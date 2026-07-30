Delhi hits 38C as India faces varied weather this week
India's cities are seeing all kinds of weather today. Delhi tops the charts with a scorching 38 degrees Celsius, while Mumbai and Pune enjoy cooler vibes.
The week ahead promises some big swings in temperatures, so keep an eye out if you're planning anything outdoors.
Temperatures across India 25C to 38C
Delhi will see temperatures between 30 and 38 degrees Celsius along with breezy winds.
Mumbai maxes out at 29 degrees Celsius, Pune is cooler at just 26 degrees Celsius.
Chennai is nearly as hot as Delhi with a high of 37 degrees Celsius.
Hyderabad gets a mild day at 25 degrees Celsius, and Bengaluru plus Guwahati hover around the low thirties.
Jaipur and Ahmedabad hit mid-thirties, while Thiruvananthapuram stays steady at 28 degrees Celsius, proof that summer's still mixing things up across India!