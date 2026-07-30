Delhi hits 38C as India faces varied weather this week

Delhi will see temperatures between 30 and 38 degrees Celsius along with breezy winds.

Mumbai maxes out at 29 degrees Celsius, Pune is cooler at just 26 degrees Celsius.

Chennai is nearly as hot as Delhi with a high of 37 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad gets a mild day at 25 degrees Celsius, and Bengaluru plus Guwahati hover around the low thirties.

Jaipur and Ahmedabad hit mid-thirties, while Thiruvananthapuram stays steady at 28 degrees Celsius, proof that summer's still mixing things up across India!