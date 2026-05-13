Delhi hits 39 Celsius, light rain then 42 Celsius Sunday
India
Delhi hit its hottest May day this year at 39 Celsius on Tuesday, despite a western disturbance.
The IMD says there is a chance of light rain across the city until Wednesday, but after that, things are only getting hotter: temperatures are set to climb to 40 Celsius by Thursday and could reach a blazing 42 Celsius by Sunday (May 17).
Delhi rain 10.9mm, AQI moderate
Rainfall in Delhi has already crossed the usual mark for early May, with 10.9mm recorded so far.
Nights aren't offering much relief either: lows will stay between 26 Celsius and 28 Celsius through the week.
Meanwhile, air quality has slipped a bit: AQI rose from 131 to a moderate 170 and is expected to stay that way until Friday.