Delhi hits 39 Celsius, light rain then 42 Celsius Sunday India May 13, 2026

Delhi hit its hottest May day this year at 39 Celsius on Tuesday, despite a western disturbance.

The IMD says there is a chance of light rain across the city until Wednesday, but after that, things are only getting hotter: temperatures are set to climb to 40 Celsius by Thursday and could reach a blazing 42 Celsius by Sunday (May 17).