Delhi hits 8,231 MW near May record, no power outages India May 22, 2026

Delhi came close to its May power-demand record on Thursday, with usage peaking at 8,231 megawatts, just under the 8,302mw peak recorded on May 29, 2024, the highest power demand in May.

Even with everyone cranking up the air conditioners, the city kept the lights on smoothly and saw zero power outages.

Officials say demand could climb even higher this summer.