Delhi hits 8,231 MW near May record, no power outages
Delhi came close to its May power-demand record on Thursday, with usage peaking at 8,231 megawatts, just under the 8,302mw peak recorded on May 29, 2024, the highest power demand in May.
Even with everyone cranking up the air conditioners, the city kept the lights on smoothly and saw zero power outages.
Officials say demand could climb even higher this summer.
Renewables expected to add over 1.9GW
To handle this massive load, power companies leaned on long-term contracts and smart artificial intelligence forecasting.
Green energy played a big role too: solar, wind, and hydropower together were expected to add over 1,900 megawatts to the grid.
Data show that most days this May have already outpaced previous years' demand, but Delhi's demand is being met without disruption for now.