Delhi hits 8,748 MW demand record as supply stays steady
Delhi just broke its own electricity record, hitting 8,748 megawatts on Thursday afternoon, the highest ever.
Unlike past years, when the city struggled with blackouts during peak heat, this time things stayed pretty steady.
The smooth supply shows how much Delhi's power system has improved to handle extreme weather.
Delhi power firms report minimal outages
Power companies reported almost no outages: Tata Power-DDL had just one minor issue affecting 259 consumers, BSES Yamuna saw no major failures, and BSES Rajdhani actually reduced breakdowns even as demand soared.
Behind the scenes, months of upgrades (like new transformers and smarter grids) plus AI tools for forecasting and maintenance made a big difference.
Battery storage helps balance Delhi peaks
Battery storage is now helping balance those summer spikes in usage.
With incomes rising and more people cranking up their air conditioners during two daily peaks, these upgrades are preparing Delhi for even higher demands expected by 2028-29 (think over 10,000 megawatts!).